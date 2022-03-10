Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat quash all breakup rumours; share heartfelt notes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH BAPAT Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house

Bigg Boss lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been turning heads with their romance and PDA. Recently, the rumors of their breakup were rife on social media platforms. There were reports speculating a probable tiff between the couple. However, on Thursday (March 10), the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and denied any such rumors. Putting an end to such reports, Raqesh and Shamita shared a screenshot of the article from a publication house claiming their split. They wrote, "We request you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA SHETTY Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house

Previously, Shamita was snapped around the city where she had indirectly addressed her breakup rumours when paparazzi complimented her relationship with Raqesh. The actress politely replied, 'Thank you' and walked to her car.

On Wednesday, Shamita had also given a shout-out to Raqesh as he was felicitated at an event. She wrote, "Congratulations. So happy for you @raqeshbapat," along with heart and party icons and a hearteyes emoji.

Raqesh and Shamita are lovingly called 'ShaRa' by their fans and they often treat them with their love-filled pictures and videos. Recently, the couple was seen spending some time together with Shamita's family. Raqesh took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse from their holiday.

Take a look at some of their most loved posts on social media:

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and eventually fell in love. They were again seen together in Bigg Boss 15. While Raqesh had to leave the show mid-way due to his health emergency, Shamita was among the top 4 finalists in Salman Khan's reality show.