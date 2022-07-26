Shamita Shetty announces breakup with Raqesh Bapat after their romantic pic goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LITTLE_SUNF1OWER Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat breakup

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Later, they both were also seen together in Bigg Boss 15 house where they painted the world red with their romance. They both enjoyed a loyal fanbase who lovingly called them 'ShaRa' and adored their chemistry. Recently, entertainment galore was abuzz with reports that the couple has ended their relationship. However, no official confirmation was given by any of the two parties. Recently, a picture of the duo surfaced online which left their fans overjoyed. And once again social media was buzzing with their lovestory. Fans claimed that the reports of their breakup were false and the couple is still going strong and are much in love.

Meanwhile, respecting the feelings of her fans, Shamita on Tuesday took to Instagram story and put an end to all speculations announcing her breakup with Raqesh Bapat. The actress clarified that the picture being circulated on social media platforms is from their music video. In a long post, Shamita wrote, "I think it's imp to make this clear. Raqesh n I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who've given us so much love n support."

She added, "Do continue to shower us with ur love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA SHETTYShamita Shetty

Meanwhile, a few days Raqesh had also strongly reacted to trolls who slammed him over reports of a breakup with Shamita Shetty. He asked them to stop commenting brutally on someone's personal life. Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom?" Vs "What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long-term vision for myself and my family and for the people I can help? What are my long-term goals? What are my short-term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do I save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself?"

He added: "Can we change our self-talk? Is that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it."

Shamita and Raqesh's fans are disheartened to learn about their separation and have been sharing messages on Twitter.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: After Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone refuses to be part of chat show? Here's why

Latest Entertainment News