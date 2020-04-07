Image Source : TWITTER Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Returns: Here's what Maya Sarabhai aka Ratna Pathak Shah feels about her show

Just like many other shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, CID, Shriman Shrimati, Shaktimaan, etc, the broadcasters also announced the re-telecast of one of the most entertaining shows of the early 2000s and yes we are talking about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The show directed and written by Aatish Kapadia aired from 2004 to 2006 and was based on the story of a dysfunctional family. Featuring Satish Shah and Ratna Pathak (as parents Indravadan and Maya Sarabhai), Rajesh Kumar (as Rosesh), Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly (as the son and wife Sahil and Monisha Sarabhai), the show went on to become on the most hit comical daily soaps of its time so much so that a second season and also a web show was introduced later.

Actress Ratna Pathak, who was always seen criticizing the middle class in the show, in her recent interview to Times of India said, "Of course, Maya Sarabhai it has to be her. Tauba I don’t relate to Monisha at all in real life. And in today’s time definitely with Maya Sarabhai. I remember when we started shooting for the show, I often asked our writer Aatish Kapadia, kya middle class ko itna lataadna zaruri hai... (do we need to be so cruel towards the middle class). Aren’t we too harsh on them and is it fair after all we all are middle class."

Further, she said, "I definitely think of myself as a middle-class person and I do things that Monisha does in real-life to save money. But when I see people around doing things, I feel hum ne shayad kum he kiya (We should have been more harsh). As Deven Bhojani said earlier, the show was much ahead of its time, the time has caught up with it. The world I feel is turning into a crazy mess that Sarabhai talked about."

Talking about Rupali, who played the role of middle-class bahu in the show, while talking to Hindustan Times spoke about working with Ratna during the course of the show. Recalling an incident she said, "I remember Ratna ji and I were sharing the make-up room and there was a big bed and a smaller one. I picked up the smaller one and was sitting with a lot of my bags around. When she entered, she told me, ‘Tum ek kaam karo, tum yeh bada bed lelo. Tumhe zaada jagah ki zaroorat hai’."

The show is now being re-aired on Star Bharat.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries