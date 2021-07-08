Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SURBHICHANDNA Sanjivani 2: Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy and others reunite; is Sanjivani 3 on cards?

'Sanjivani' happens to be one of the most popular sitcoms on the small screen. Considering the popularity of the show, the makers decided to bring the second season titled 'Sanjivani 2' starring actors like-- Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gurdip, Arjun Punjj, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra and others. The show ran for 7 months and went off-air in March 2020. This came as a shock for fans who wanted to see all of them together again. Well, it seems that their wish has turned true as the cast as well as the director recently reunited for a mini celebration and shared pictures of the same on social media.

Taking to Instagram, an excited Sayantani shared glimpses and wrote, "In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips! love you all @siddharthpmalhotra @officialsurbhic @rohitboseroy @sapnamalhotra01 @gurdippunjj @arjunjpunjj @namitkhanna_official #friends #reunion #actors #reunited #sanjeevni2 #smile #laugh #enjoy #happiness #friendship #sanjivanireunion #sanjivanireunites #actorslife #sayantanighosh #grateful #blessed #instagood #instadaily #joy #love (sic)."

Surbhi Chandna, who is quite active on social media shared a few videos and wrote, "Sanjivani 1 Sanjivani 2.0 Sanjivani 3.0?"

Even Rohit Roy shared photos from the party that was held at Siddharth and Sapna's residence. He captioned the same as, "You saw #sanjeevani on @starplus , now see the #reunion at @siddharthpmalhotra and @sapnamalhotra01 ‘s gorgeous home !!! Thank you for all the love ️ @officialsurbhic @gurdippunjj @arjunjpunjj @sayantanighosh0609 @namitkhanna_official (sic)"

Well, this has definitely popped this question in our minds-- is Sanjivani 3 on cards? What about you?