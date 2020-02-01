Saif Ali Khan rebukes Kapil Sharma on his show for flirting with Kareena. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alay F, Farida Jalal, Chunky Pandey and Kubra Sait arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming rom-com. The promo has been out for sometime now and the episode looks like a complete joyride. This time, the host Kapil was in a spot for flirting with Kareena Kapoor Khan when she visited the sets of the reality show during Good Newwz promotions.

Saif scolds Kapil for flirting with his wife Kareena when she visisted the show for the promotions. Kapil, who is known for his one-liners and punches say that he does this with everyone's wives. The promo clip begins with Saif scolding Kapil, “Tum shadishuda ho na? Isliye puch raha hu kyunki pichli bar meri biwi aai thi Kareena, tum kafi fel gaye they''. Replying in his usual style, Kapil says, “This is not the case, I behave like this with everybody’s wives.”

Kapil also recounted the moment when he called Tabu to invite her to his wedding. Kapils revealed that the actress couldn't stop laughing as she couldn't believe that he was getting married. Hearing this Kapil said, “Kyun humari shadi nahi ho sakti! Hum to gareeb aadmi hain, humari aapse to ho nahi sakti''.

In later part of the video, Kapil is seen citing some embarrassing situation and if anyone of them has landed in such a state.

Saif also revealed that he has forwarded spam messages which claim to bring good luck to anyone who sends it further to ten people or so.

Jawaani Jaaneman which has received a mixed response from the critics opened to Rs 3.24 crore. The movie directed by Nitin Kakkar is about a single man who suddenly encounters the fact that he has a daughter and also meets the girl's mother.