Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel hospitalised, husband shares health update

Popular television actress Rupal Patel, who is known for playing Kokila Modi or Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been admitted to a hospital. Reportedly, Patel, who returned to television for the sequel of the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, is recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai, however, the family has not disclosed any information as to why she has been hospitalised.



Speaking to IndiaToday.com, her husband Radha Krishan Dutt said that she is doing ‘fine’ now. "She is fine now...No worries," the publication quoted him as saying.

Rupal's character recently made headlines when a scene and dialogue of the show from the first season became immensely popular after a parody rap song created by Yashraj Mukhate went viral. 'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' became viral on the Internet, so much so that makers decided to bring back the popular show for it's season 2.

Rupal had left the show after a month. Opening up about her character and her exit from the show, she said, “I know Kokila’s character hold immense importance for me. It was a very strong character which stayed with me for 8 long years in season 1 and for a month in season 2. Now the journey of Kokila Modi has ended but Rupal Patel’s journey has not ended yet. I have been working and will continue to do strong work. I would like to add one more thing that during these tough times of COVID I have worked in two shows simultaneously which are Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 because I this is a way of showing my gratitude to everyone including the channel, the show and my viewers. I request audience to keep showing their love on me as I will be back with stronger roles.”