Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa soon? Here's what we know so far

Anupamaa, one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television today, is again making headlines but not for its storylines or twists. The show is again in the news for one of its actors quitting the show, however, this time it is Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role of Anupamaa. Recently, Alisha Parveen was removed from the show due to unknown reasons and the makers of Anupamaa replaced her with Adrija Roy. So, is Rupali Ganguly really calling it quits on the show, let us find out here.

Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa?

A report by Times Now recently claimed that Rupali Ganguly will be quitting the show in the next three months. ''The makers introduced a big 15-year leap to introduce new lead characters like Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy. Once the makers develop a strong love angle between Prem and Rahi, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will exit the show,'' Times Now reported quoting a source.

''Her exit can happen anytime in the next three months. Currently, the makers are focusing on a love triangle between Prem, Rahi, and Maahi. Hence, Rupali’s scenes have been reduced from the episode,'' the source concluded.

However, Rupali recently shared an emotional message expressing her deep connection with the show. ''Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me the recognition, the platform, the position -I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime. And Anupamaa is not just a show for me; it's an emotion, it's my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life. If Rajan Ji ever says that he doesn't need me anymore, then I might fight with him, or argue, and say, 'Please let me stay in Anupamaa.' I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end,'' she said.

It will be interesting to see what is the future of the show, which first aired in 2020 and became a huge hit among Indian households.

