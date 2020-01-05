Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya bids adieu to serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rubina Dilaik 's track in the serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will come to an end after a generation leap in the serial

Rubina Dilaik who is famously known by her screen name Saumya from serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has parted her ways with the serial. Rubina's 4-year long stint with the serial will soon come to an end. The serial will be taking a generation leap after which Rubina's track in the show ill come to an end. Reacting to the news, the actress confirmed the reports and speaking to Spotboye, she said "I am not continuing post leap, I have no idea about the continuation of the character though. I am passing on the baton to the new generation and from there on-wards they will continue the legacy."

Rubina's fans will surely be disappointed with the news. Rumours of Rubina quitting the show have been making rounds for a long time now but back then she squashed all the reports as baseless and told Spotboye that it was just a rumour. She said, "Since morning I have attended almost 6-7 calls negating the fact that it's an absolute rumour. It has no truth to it. I really love my show and my character. And I am not thinking of leaving, quitting or bidding an adieu to the show because my heart and soul lies here. So, anything of that sort whatever comes up, definitely everybody would know it. But, as of now I am really enjoying what I am doing."

After the leap, actor Simba Nagpal and Jigyasa Singh will be seen essaying the lead role in the serial. Earlier in August last year actor Vivian D'sena who played Harma quit the show as he was not comfortable playing a father on screen.