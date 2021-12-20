Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGES Rewind 2021: Anupamaa to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, TV shows that ruled this year

Believe it or not, watching Television shows have been a favourite pastime of everyone. Hours pass by when you sit in front of your TV set. Be it an elderly woman or a child, there are separate shows and channels for everyone. This is the reason why several shows go on for years. Week after week, BARC releases TRP report which defines which show rules the hearts of the audience. This report also defines a show's popularity. In this year too, there have been several shows that captured the attention of viewers. Now that the year 2021 is coming to an end, here we are with a list of the top 5 shows of the small screen that managed to remain in the top spot.

Check them out:

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa went on all strong as it managed to gain top spot in almost every week. The drama show which premiered on 13 July 2020 is an adaptation of Star Jalsha’s Bengali TV Serial “Sreemoyee.” It is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions.

2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Produced by Neela Tele Films, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the popular and longest-running shows of Television. It has completed 13 years of its runtime and features actors like-- Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others.

3. Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Me

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma has also been hot favourites of many this year.

4. Imlie

Imlie was also one of the highest watched show of this year. It stars-- Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Imlie Aditya Kumar Tripathi, Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya Kumar Tripathi, Mayuri Deshmukh as Prof. Malini Chaturvedi. Produced by Gul Khan and 4 Lions Films, the drama show is based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali TV Serial 'Ishti Kutum.'

5. Indian Idol 12

One of the most-watched reality shows on Television, Indian Idol has a dedicated audience who wait for the show to air every year with a new season. This year was no different. And more importantly, the show managed to earn great impressions on the TRP list due to various controversies revolving around judges, special guests, host and contestants.