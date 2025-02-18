Rashmi Desai breaks silence on her bond with late Siddharth Shukla, says they didn't speak for 9 months During Bigg Boss 13, there was a lot of talk about Rashmi Desai and late actor Siddharth Shukla's clashes. Now the actress has spoken openly about this fight and revealed the reason behind it.

TV actor Rashmi Desai is a well-known name on the small screen and has given several hit series. The 'Uttaran' actress has also been a part of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. This season of Bigg Boss is considered to be the most hit season of the reality show due to several participants like Rashmi, late actor Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz among others.These days Rashmi is also working in regional cinema and was also seen in the Gujarati film 'Mom Tane Nahi Samjhe'.

Rashmi-Siddharth's fight in Bigg Boss 13

Rashmi Desai recently appeared in Bharti Singh's podcast, where she talked about her fight with Siddharth Shukla. 'I worked with Siddharth and my experience was quite different. In Bigg Boss 13, people saw us in different lights, we used to fight in the show because we had a history. It became very bitter. We worked together for about one and a half to 2 years and the differences between us increased so much that we stopped talking to each other,' the actor said.

Siddharth-Rashmi did not talk for 9 months

Rashmi further added, 'We did not talk to each other for about 9 months. The rift between us had increased so much that we did not even like to see each other's faces, but we worked together in a very professional manner. Siddharth was a very wonderful co-actor with whom I have worked. He had a very clean and good heart. Unfortunately, 2018 was not a good time for me. This year I saw many ups and downs. A lot was going on in my life. When there was a family week in Bigg Boss and he came to give me water, only he knew what I was going through.'

We used to talk through our eyes, says Rashmi Desai

Remembering Siddharth, Rashmi further said, 'We used to talk through our eyes, there was an unspoken relationship between us, which I respect. My niece loved him very much, she often went to meet him on the set. He also used to play with her. Siddharth loved children very much. Even though we had differences, she was very friendly with him, I never stopped both of them from talking.' It is known that Sid died due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021.

