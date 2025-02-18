Dabba Cartel's trailer: Netflix series feature five women and one dangerous recipe | WATCH The powerful trailer of Dabba Cartel has been released on Tuesday. The series will hit Netflix soon.

OTT platforms have definitely given a new platform for storytellers to tell different kinds of stories. Here they can experiment and give something unique to the audience. What no one could think of a few years ago is now being delivered to the people through OTT. After shows like Saas, Bahu and Flamingo, now a new show based on female drug mafias Dabba Cartel is gearing up for its release. Its trailer was released on Tuesday.

The star cast looks strong

This Netflix show stars actors like Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. This web series will be streamed on OTT from February 28.

Watch the tailer here:

What is the story?

The story of Dabba Cartel revolves around some women who are running a drug mafia, but common people consider them to be women who provide tiffin service. The light-hearted style of the show is visible in the trailer, but the world of crime and mafia shown in it is quite interesting. After watching this trailer, people's curiosity about the show has increased a lot.

The most attention-grabbing thing about this show is its casting. The show has been made even more interesting by bringing together some of the best actors from Bollywood, television and South Industry. Shabana Azmi and Jyotika's acting looks particularly brilliant. The presence of both has increased the weight of the show a lot.

Last year Heeramandi created a stir

Last year Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heeramandi also came on Netflix, in which women were cast in the lead roles. The show received a mixed response. Now it remains to be seen how much the women-based show Dabba Cartel impacts the audience and how successful this OTT show becomes.

Also Read: Sikandar makers share Salman Khan's fierce poster on Sajid Nadiadwala birthday | See Post