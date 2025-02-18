Sikandar makers share Salman Khan's fierce poster on Sajid Nadiadwala birthday | See Post Salman Khan has shared a post from his X account (formerly Twitter). While sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, 'Eid par aa rahe hain hum'.

Salman Khan fans have been waiting for his upcoming movie Sikandar. This film will hit the screens on Eid this year. Today, on February 18, on the occasion of Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar producer's birthday, Salman's fans have got a gift. A new poster of the film has been released. The newly released poster of the superstar shows his fierce attitude.

Salman Khan's new poster

Salman Khan has shared a post from his X account (formerly Twitter). While sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, 'Eid par aa rahe hain hum'. This film is directed by Ghajni famed filmmaker, AR Murugadoss.

Social media users react

Interesting reactions from users are coming on the poster. Fans are already claiming that the film will be a blockbuster. One user wrote, 'The biggest film of the year is coming'. Another user wrote, 'Good luck Bhaijaan'. Another user wrote, 'Waiting for Eid, a great film is coming'.

The production house acknowledged the eagerness of the fans and said, "To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar!

Sikandar cast

Chhaava actor Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen with Salman Khan in the film Sikander. On the other hand, Bollywood and Telugu actor actor Kajal Aggarwal will be seen making a comeback with this film. On the other hand, Baahubali actor Sathyaraj will be seen playing a negative role in the film. Sikandar will hit the big screens this Eid.

Nadiadwala taking the legacy forward

Sajid Nadiadwala has given many hit films to Bollywood as a producer. He has also been active as a director and writer. For the unversed, he is the grandson of famous film producer AK Nadiadwala. Apart from Hindi, Sajid also makes films in many other languages. At the beginning of his career, Sajid Nadiadwala worked as an assistant director with JP Dutta. Then after a few years, he started producing films. Today he is celebrating his 59th birthday.

