Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEE5 Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser out: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti's chemistry is sure to melt your heart | WATCH

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's popular show Qubool Hai is back with its second season, Qubool Hai 2.0. The makers of the show on Wednesday dropped the teaser of the show. Surbhi Jyoti who plays the lead role of Zoya Farooqui also shared the teaser on her Instagram. She captioned, "A true love story never ends...#asadandzoyaforever".

Qubool Hai portrays the love story of Asad Ahmed Khan (Karan Singh Grover) and (Surbhi Jyoti). The teaser begins with Zoya running in a white gown from the church with a bag in her hand and then bumping into Asad. The show shared a moment and then get separated at the airport. The couple shares unmissible chemistry on screen. The background music in the teaser adds more serenity to it.

The fans are loving the teaser and are all praises for the actors. They have flooded social media platforms with their comments. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti also started trending on Twitter.

Earlier, after the announcement of season two, Karan in an official statement had said, "Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will center around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya."

The show has been shot in Belgrade, Serbia. Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, the show also features Arif Zakaria, Mandira Bedi, Kavita Ghai and Gulfam Khan. It is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions. The 10- episode show will be released on OTT platfporm Zee5 on March 12, 2021.