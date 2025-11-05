Why is TV show Pushpa Impossible trending? Here's why people are talking about Karuna Pandey's show Pushpa Impossible, starring Karuna Pandey, is trending after the show introduced a seven-year leap that takes Pushpa’s inspiring journey to a new level. The latest storyline shows Pushpa as a lawyer fighting for justice while balancing complex family dynamics.

Popular TV show Pushpa Impossible has entered a new chapter with a bold seven-year leap. Known for its emotional storytelling, viewers will now see Pushpa (played by Karuna Pandey) step into a new role as a lawyer. The show's loyalists can't keep calm, and have been talking about it ever since.

In fact, the makers of Pushpa Impossible, along with the show's lead, Karuna Pandey, have been sharing glimpses about the show on Instagram, leaving fans excited for what's to come.

Why is Pushpa Impossible trending?

Pushpa Impossible is primarily trending for introducing Karuna Pandey in a newfound avatar, as a lawyer. In the new storyline, years have passed since viewers last saw Pushpa battling her everyday struggles with the utmost determination. In her new phase in life, the audience will see her stronger self, this time navigating the challenges of her legal career while balancing a family that has grown apart with time. The Patel family, once surrounded by warmth and unbreakable love, now finds itself scattered.

What changes in Pushpa Impossible due to the time leap?

Chirag (Nitin Babu) is now into a youth leader, driven by social change and politics. His former lover, Prarthana (Pooja Katurde), is now a disciplined police officer. Their paths often collide, but their ideals place them on opposite sides of life.

Rashi (Akshaya Hindalkar) has reinvented herself as a confident social media influencer, juggling fame, relationships, and her newfound independence. The youngest member, Swara (Pari Bhati), is now 13. She embodies the restlessness of youth, sometimes a rebel and yet deeply vulnerable.

The leap in Pushpa Impossible also brings fresh energy to the show with new characters, including Bharat Bhatia as a judge and Deepak Parekh as a senior lawyer, new layers that anchor the show's next chapter.

Reflecting on her transformation, Karuna Pandey said, “This new chapter of Pushpa Impossible truly feels like a fresh beginning. Time has passed, and with that, Pushpa’s world has completely evolved. Her children have grown up, the dynamics within her family have changed, and she now faces a new set of challenges, both as a mother and as an advocate. The same characters that viewers have loved are returning with new faces and new perspectives, reflecting how life moves on and people evolve. It’s exciting for me as an actor because it allows my character, Pushpa, to rediscover herself once again, while staying rooted in the same values that define her.”

Pushpa Impossible airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Sony SAB.