Parth Samthaan thanks Ekta Kapoor for breaking his 'chocolate boy image'

Actor Parth Samthaan will essay a rugged avatar in the upcoming series Main Hero Boll Raha Hun, and he is glad to shed his chocolate-boy image from years of television. The actor became a known face with his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His clean image earned him a big fan following. However, in Ekta Kapoor's next production, "Main Hero Boll Raha Hun", he will be seen doing high octane action.

"Just wanting something isn't enough. That desire when you want to achieve something, along with the willingness to put in the hard work, is what makes a person legendary. I am truly grateful to Ekta ma'am for pushing me and breaking the chocolate boy image built for me. She constantly reminded me of how important it is for an actor not to be caged. The transformation journey for my character in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu happened with me constantly envisioning the result and what I would want the character to look like," says Parth, who plays Nawab in his debut web series.

Patralekhaa will essay the role of an actress who will be Parth's love interest in the upcoming series. "I am playing the character of Laila who is aspiring to be an actress. Laila can go to any extent to hide her weaknesses. So, I am extremely excited to see how my character will attract the audience," she says.

The actress adds it was a fun shoot. "When Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am offered me the part, I was thrilled. It was fun being a part of the show," she says.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is the story of a man named Nawab, and is set against the backdrop of the 1990s. The show also features Arshin Mehta, Meenal Sahu, Arslan Goni, Ganesh Yadav, Errol Marks, Anubhav Nanda, Tarun Chaturvedi, Saquib Ayubi, Ankit Gupta, Tarul Swami, and Sumit Satija.The series will stream on ALTBalaji.