Pankaj Bhadouria, MasterChef Season 1 winner, diagnosed with breast cancer: 'Need your prayers...'

New Delhi:

MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has shared an update regarding her health with fans on social media. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The celebrity chef shared a picture of herself from her hospital bed while giving a health update.

She also shared an Instagram story in which she spoke about her cancer diagnosis and asked her followers for prayers and support.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pankaj Bhadouria posted a photograph from the hospital in which she was seen lying on a bed in a patient gown. Along with the picture, she wrote, "I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support," along with a folded hands emoji. Take a look below:

In another video shared on Instagram Story, Pankaj said, "I just wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since all of you are like an extended family to me, I wanted to share this with you personally. Right now, I truly need your prayers and support. As they say, prayers work miracles. So please keep me in your prayers." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PANKAJ BHADOURIA)Screengrab taken from Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram story.

About Panjaj Bhadouria

For the unversed, Pankaj Bhadouria rose to fame after winning the first season of MasterChef India in 2010 and won a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. The cooking reality TV show was hosted by actor Akshay Kumar along with chefs Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra.Before entering into the show, she worked as an English teacher and even left behind a teaching career to take part in the reality show.

Moreover, Pankaj is actively involved in culinary education via her Pankaj Bhadouria Culinary Academy in Lucknow and also has a YouTube channel, named MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria.

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