NoShivinNoYRKKH trends amid Mohsin Khan's exit rumors, netizens ask Shivangi Joshi to quit show as well

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show has a loyal fanbase, making it enjoy top ranks on TRP charts. After almost five years, there are rumors of lead actor Mohsin Khan who plays the role of Kartik Goenka leaving the show. After Hina Khan's exit, this would be one of the most heart-wrenching losses for the fans.

The makers have tried their best to make the plot interesting with a lot of twists and turns. Fans love Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi (Kaira) chemistry on screen and they cannot bear to watch Shivangi Joshi with someone else if Mohsin Khan quits the show. They have been asking Shivangi Joshi to quit the show as well. #NoShivinNoYRKKH has become one of the top trends on Twitter.

As per a report published in the Times of India, Mohsin took the decision after there were plans for another leap in the show. Reportedly, the actor isn’t willing to play an older character on the show. “Yes, Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn't want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies,” a source was quoted saying.