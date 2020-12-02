Newlyweds Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet fill the air with romance on The Kapil Sharma Show | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FIFAFOOZOFFICIAL Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet fill the air with romance on The Kapil Sharma Show

Superstar singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet are all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show over this weekend. The newlyweds have been in the headlines ever since their song 'Nehu Da Vyah' popped on the internet. Fans are completely in love with their chemistry and cute PDA on social media. Now, giving a sneak peek into how they met and what sparked love between them, Neha and Rohanpreet went candid with host and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet graced The Kapil Sharma Show by twinning in blue and white outfits. While the singer looked chic in a white top and blue denim, her husband made an applaud-worthy entry on "Tenu Leke Main Jawanga" song in a blue shirt. Other than expressing their love for each other, host Kapil Sharma can be seen pulling their leg while on the show. In the promo shared by the channel, Kapil asks Neha, who is the judge in the Indian Idol show, if she told Rohanpreet "aap mumbai aa rahe ho" when he proposed. Watch the video here-

On Tuesday, Neha Kakkar celebrated the birthday of her husband Rohanpreet Singh and shared a heartfelt post for him. The just-married Neha shared a photo with Rohanpreet on her Instagram account. The couple can be seen holding "The Kapil Sharma Show" coffee mugs in the photograph. Neha informed in her post that they are going to feature on the show very soon.

Wishing hubby Rohanpreet, the singer wrote: "Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar."

"#NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow Soon And NehuPreet's Styling again done by Meee Yours Truly #NehaKakkar," she added.

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled "Nehu da vyah" to celebrate their wedding.

