Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Neha Kakkar and others share videos trying out New Instagram feature 'Reel'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHEART_SANJANATHAPA,HINAKHAN Neha Kakkar, Hina Khan and others share interesting videos as they try out New Instagram feature 'Reel'

Photos and videos sharing application Instagram rolled out a new feature called 'Reel' in which netizens can record 15-second videos and upload them. The feature came one week after the government banned China's video recording app TikTok. The feature rolled out on Wednesday and became an instant hit among people. Instagram was flooded with 'Reel videos' with fans, as well as celebrities, trying it out. From singer Neha Kakkar to TV actress Hina Khan, everyone shared interesting videos using the new feature.

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar shared a video of herself crooning her song La La La and wrote, "My #FirstReel for You My #Instagram Family Enjoy this New Feature and Feel free to have fun on Your Favourite #NehaKakkarSong I love Each one of You #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries . #FeelItReelIt #FeelKaroReelKaro"

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared the Reel video in which she along with her sister Isabelle can be seen having a lot of fun during the inevitable lockdown. They are seen indulging in workouts, house cleaning, twinning for the camera in white, waking up each other from their sleep, playing guitars and what not. Sounds fun, right? The video she shared was captioned, "All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels."

Actor Varun Dhawan also tried out the new feature and was seen jamming and grooving to his Lagdi Lahore Di song from the film Street Dancer 3D.

Actress Hina Khan also tried her hands on Instagram Reel and shared a slo-mo video of her dressed as a bride. She wrote, "#FeelKaroReelKaro"

According to Instagram, users will be able to use the new Reel feature by clicking on the Instagram Camera icon. It provides options like various filters, augmented reality effects, speed and timer, audio from Instagram Music Library, and others, just like TikTok. After Brazil, Germany and France, the new feature has been tested in India.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage