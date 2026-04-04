Naagin 7 Promo: Akshay Kumar meets queen of naagins as 'Naag Guru'; fans excited for Bhooth Bangla special

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and is currently busy promoting the film. Recently, a promo for the Colors TV show Naagin 7 was released, featuring Akshay in a special appearance as the 'Naag Guru', where he meets the queen of the Naagins. Fans have flooded social media with excitement over this Bhooth Bangla special episode.

While sharing the promo, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "When the king of comedy meets the queen of naagins! Watch the #BhoothBangla x #Naagin special episode on 5th April, 8 PM on @ColorsTV ! (sic)."

Akshay Kumar meets queen of naagins as 'Naag Guru' in new Naagin 7 promo

In the new promo, Akshay Kumar's character, the Naag Guru, can be seen meeting the queen of the Naagins and helping her fight a dragon. The clip ends with the Naagin receiving his blessings and promising not to lose. Take a look at the promo below:

When is the Naagin 7 and Bhooth Bangla special episode airing?

As per the given details, the Naagin 7 and Bhooth Bangla special episode will air on April 5, 2026, at 8 PM on Colors TV.

Fans thrilled by new promo of Bhooth Bangla x Naagin 7 episode

Social media users have expressed excitement over Akshay Kumar’s appearance in the Naagin 7 promo. One user commented, "Excited for Priyanka x akshay kumar." Another wrote, "Super excited for this crossover, it is going to be a fun, thrill and action filled weekend Can’t wait for #PriyankaChaharChoudhary and Akshay Kumar’s crossover."

About Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is going to be released on April 17, 2026, with paid previews scheduled for April 16, 2026. The Bollywood movie is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu in the lead roles.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla release date postponed, makers cite Dhurandhar Part 2 box office; early previews planned