Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI_JAIN Naagin 5: Hina Khan lauds Surbhi Chandna's grand entry as Bani, fans trend #JayBani after new episode

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin is one of the most-watched show of the small screen. The new season Naagin 5 just began with a bang a few days back and was launched by Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. And with the end of this Sunday's (August 16) episode, they were replaced by Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. The actress even shared a glimpse of her look and wrote, "Hi Bani #naagin5 @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @colorstv #babysteps into this Giant fantasy World (sic)." Hina was quick to respond on her post and commented, "Kill it Gurl."

Have a look at her post here:

As for Mohit Sehgal, he is also making a comeback to the television after a long time and will be seen playing the role of Jay Mathur in Naagin 5. The makers tried quite hard to hide their entry from everyone and keep it a secret however their fans sometime back already got a hint of the same. Not only this, as soon as the official announcement of their roles came, hashtag #JayBani also started trending on social media. Have a look at the reactions here:

HELLO BEAUTIFUL BANI 😍✨@SurbhiChandna Is Looking Drop Dead Gorgeous ❤

All The Best #SurbhiChandna You Are Already Slaying As BANI 🔥🔥

Sending You Loads Of Love 😘#SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna pic.twitter.com/uDXnCNkqFC — JUHI 😇✨ (@Juhi_Jain_) August 17, 2020

Though it's an intro episode for Bani without much revelation of characterisation I loved it how @SurbhiChandna completely toned down her voice for differentiation

Waiting for more in upcoming episodes

Btw why your characters always have no family SC 😂 #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 — Tarra (@TaCh_Tarru) August 17, 2020

Though it's an intro episode for Bani without much revelation of characterisation I loved it how @SurbhiChandna completely toned down her voice for differentiation

Waiting for more in upcoming episodes

Btw why your characters always have no family SC 😂 #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 — Tarra (@TaCh_Tarru) August 17, 2020

Late watching the ever stunning and talented @SurbhiChandna as "Bani" 😍 loved the 1st EP & your appearance ..

Dear SC , you killed it and how! 🥰💙

Always proud of you & proud to be an SCian 🌸💗#Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna #Naagin5 #SurbhiChandana pic.twitter.com/dtZ3LOk6aV — emotions_aaw (@emo__aaw) August 16, 2020

Actress Anjum Fakih, who is also a part of the show recently shared fun photos from the set with its male lead, Sharad. Captioning the same she wrote, "My fav @sharadmalhotra009 #naagin5."

For the unversed, Naagin 4 was called off after the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. It will be exciting to watch whether the new season of the show will climb the ladder of TRP charts.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage