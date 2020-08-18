Tuesday, August 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
Breaking now
  • BREAKING: Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Vedanta's Thoothukudi Sterlite Copper Plant
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Naagin 5: Hina Khan lauds Surbhi Chandna's grand entry as Bani, fans trend #JayBani after new episode

Naagin 5: Hina Khan lauds Surbhi Chandna's grand entry as Bani, fans trend #JayBani after new episode

Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar's roles in Naagin 3 ended in the show with this Sunday's episode. And now the trio has been replaced by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra's characters.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2020 11:49 IST
Naagin 5: Hina Khan lauds Surbhi Chandna's grand entry as Bani, fans trend #JayBani after new episod
Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI_JAIN

Naagin 5: Hina Khan lauds Surbhi Chandna's grand entry as Bani, fans trend #JayBani after new episode

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin is one of the most-watched show of the small screen. The new season Naagin 5 just began with a bang a few days back and was launched by Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. And with the end of this Sunday's (August 16) episode, they were replaced by Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. The actress even shared a glimpse of her look and wrote, "Hi Bani #naagin5 @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @colorstv #babysteps into this Giant fantasy World (sic)." Hina was quick to respond on her post and commented, "Kill it Gurl."

Have a look at her post here:

As for Mohit Sehgal, he is also making a comeback to the television after a long time and will be seen playing the role of Jay Mathur in Naagin 5. The makers tried quite hard to hide their entry from everyone and keep it a secret however their fans sometime back already got a hint of the same. Not only this, as soon as the official announcement of their roles came, hashtag #JayBani also started trending on social media. Have a look at the reactions here:

Actress Anjum Fakih, who is also a part of the show recently shared fun photos from the set with its male lead, Sharad. Captioning the same she wrote, "My fav @sharadmalhotra009 #naagin5."

View this post on Instagram

My fav @sharadmalhotra009 ❤️🌺 #naagin5

A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih) on

For the unversed, Naagin 4 was called off after the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. It will be exciting to watch whether the new season of the show will climb the ladder of TRP charts.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X