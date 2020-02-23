Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai boy Rupesh Bane lifts Dance Plus 5 trophy, takes home cash prize of Rs 15 Lakh

The grand finale of Dance Plus 5, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday night, saw lift the coveted trophy. Rupesh Bane from Mumbai won the Dance Plus 4 winner title by beating contestants Janam Crew, Subrato and Sanchita from Punit Pathak’s team, Deepika and Rupesh Soni from Karishma Chavan’s team. in the grand finale. The 19-year-old boy also took home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The Dance Plus 5 grand finale also witnessed special acts by super judge Remo Dsouza, captains Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund and Punit Pathak.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Mithun Chakraborty, singer Guru Randhawa, and Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were special guests at the event. Before Dance Plus 5 winner was announced, these guests also shook a leg with contestants. Dharmesh danced with Tiger Shroff while Mithun danced with Sanchita and Shraddha Kapoor.

When asked about his best memory from Dance Plus 5, Rupesh Bane said that it would be difficult to point out one memory as the entire journey has been quite memorable for him.

Dance Plus 5 is helmed by choreographer Remo Dsouza, mentored and judged by Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.

