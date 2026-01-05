MasterChef India winners list: Where past champions are now ahead of Season 9 With MasterChef India Season 9 set to premiere, here’s a look at previous winners and how their lives changed after the show.

New Delhi:

The popular cooking reality TV show MasterChef India is returning with its ninth season. Hosted by famous chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapoor, the show will premiere on January 5, 2026, on the Sony LIV platform.

Notably, this season will feature an interesting twist, with contestants competing in duos. As the ninth season of MasterChef India gears up for its premiere, let's take a look at the previous winners and what they are doing now.

Past MasterChef India winners and where they are now

MasterChef India Season 1 winner - Pankaj Bhadouria

The first season of MasterChef India was won by Pankaj Bhadouria, a school teacher who quit her 16-year-long job to participate in the culinary show. She also won a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Pankaj is actively involved in culinary education through her Pankaj Bhadouria Culinary Academy in Lucknow and regularly posts videos on her YouTube channel, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria.

MasterChef India Season 2 winner - Shipra Khanna

Shipra Khanna won the second season of MasterChef India in 2012. A single mother from Shimla, she won the cash prize of Rs 1 crore along with other rewards. After the show, she hosted a television show as a celebrity chef on Food Food and went on to appear in more cooking shows, both in India and overseas.

She also runs her YouTube channel, where she hosts podcasts on various topics and shares her recipes.

MasterChef India Season 3 winner - Ripudaman Handa

Ripudaman Handa won MasterChef India season 3 in 2013. Later, he participated in Nach Baliye Season 6. He regularly shares recipe videos on his Instagram handle.

MasterChef India Season 4 winner - Nikita Gandhi

The fourth season of MasterChef India was won by Nikita Gandhi in 2015. She is a content creator and runs The Veggie Fix Catering (TVF Catering) in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the UAE.

MasterChef India Season 5 winner - Kirti Bhoutika

Kirti Bhoutika won MasterChef India season 5 in 2016. According to her LinkedIn profile, she regularly updates her YouTube channel and creates social media content for food-related brands.

Moreover, she hosts online workshops for bakers across the country and has her own food show, Food Fiesta, on FoodXP.

MasterChef India Season 6 winner - Abinas Nayak

Abinas Nayak emerged as the winner of MasterChef India season 6. He is a food consultant, restaurateur, and a TEDx speaker. He runs his YouTube channel under the name MasterChef Abinas Nayak and has over 14K subscribers.

MasterChef India Season 7 winner - Nayanjyoti Saikia

Nayanjyoti Saikia won MasterChef India season 7. He is from Assam and creates content, regularly sharing videos on his YouTube channel.

MasterChef India Season 8 winner - Mohammed Ashiq

Mohammed Ashiq won the eighth season of MasterChef India in 2023. He also received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, a Golden Chef Coat, and a trophy. In late 2025, Ashiq opened his own restaurant, Masara, in Bangalore.

MasterChef India season 9: When and where to watch

MasterChef India Season 9 will be available to stream on Sony LIV starting from 9 PM on January 5, 2026. New episodes will be released every Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

