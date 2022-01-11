Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA GOR, NEHHA PENDSE Pooja Gor, Nehha Pendse test COVID positive; Divyanka Tripathi, Ridhi Dogra & others send wishes

Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Pooja took to Instagram and revealed that she has contracted the deadly virus. She posted a picture in which she can be seen having a thermometer in her mouth. "Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation," she captioned the post.

After learning about her diagnosis, fans and members of the television industry showered Pooja with get-well-soon wishes. "Please take care," actor Adaa Khan commented. "Speedy recovery to you," a fan commented. Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dhaiya wrote, "Get well soon Pooja." Karan V Grover joked, "Pooja GORona oops i mean corona se jald thik hona." Ridhi Dogra said, "Have fun. Oh sorry take care."

Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'.

Apart from Pooja Gor, actress Nehha Pendse, best known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 12' and 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai', has contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday, Nehha took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis."After dodging the virus for two years, I, unfortunately, have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine, have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being introverted can be helpful sometimes," she wrote.

Nehha Pendse test COVID positive

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

-with ANI inputs