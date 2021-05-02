Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESH PAUL COVID-19: Maniesh Paul encourages everyone to wear mask, follows Sylvester Stallone's words

Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram on Sunday and opted for a whimsical alternative to create awareness about wearing a mask, drawing inspiration from the global action hero Sylvester Stallone. With the current wave of the pandemic, many celebrities are actively striving to create awareness for the safety protocols against Covid, as well as lending a helping hand to the needy in order to seek necessities.

In his latest post, Maniesh Paul shared a throwback picture generating caution amongst the fans and followers to wear a mask, however the entertainer opted for his quirky and witty style by quoting Sylvester Stallone along with a humorous analogy.

Sharing a picture of himself running, Maniesh Paul said, "Thats me running to my vanity van for the mask when i suddenly realise that its still not over And as @officialslystallone says “it ain’t over till its over” Guys please MASK UP!! Dnt let the guard down PS:(this is a precovid times pic thats why im not wearing a mask in this)#mp #maskup #stayfit #staysafe #stayhome #lovelife #blessed".

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul is using his innate skills to spread the social message in the hour of need as well as putting his vast fanbase to use by seeking and sharing leads on medical facilities across the nation.