Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath dies due to cardiac arrest

TV actor Sabari Nath passes away at 43

Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath passed away on Thursday, September 17, due to cardiac arrest. He was 43. Reports claim that the actor suffered from a cardiac arrest while playing badminton. He was hospitalised at a private hospital and breathed his last yesterday. He has worked in shows like Swami Ayyappan and Minnukettu. He was last seen in the popular show Padatha Painkili. Sabari Nath is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Sabari Nath's death news has left the Malayalam TV industry in shock. Neeyum Njanum actor Shiju AR took to Instagram to condole the death. He wrote, "My heart felt condolences. Still can't believe." Actress Uma Nair also mourned the loss and shared a heartfelt note on social media. She said that the news is unbievable. She said, "No one could even think that Sabari Chettan would leave so soon. Tributes Etta."

Kasthooriman actress Alice Christy said, "Sabari chetta... I can't even believe that you are no more in this world.... You are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken ....Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta".

On a related note, Tamil director Babu Shivan also passed away at the age of 54 recently. He was undergoing treatment but when his health deteriorated and doctors decided to perform dialysis. Music director Vijay Antony after learning about the news of his demise tweeted, "I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends."

I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rL714vInn2 — vijayantony (@vijayantony) September 17, 2020

