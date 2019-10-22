Image Source : INSTAGRAM Luv Tyagi and Krissann Baretto are out of MTV Ace of Space 2

Yes, you read that right! Love triangles, muddled equation and feuds are scaling up by the day intriguing the audience in every episode of MTV Ace of Space 2. Just a week away from the finale, the show has taken an unexpected and surprising twist spoiling the game for all. In a sudden turn of events, the latest episode will witness Luv Tyagi and Krissann Baretto bidding adieu to the show, leaving their fans upset.

While the two most popular contestants aren’t evicted because of their votes but have different reasons to leave the show. Luv Tyagi exists the show due to a shoulder injury while Krissann Baretto exits the house for a family emergency.

Before exiting the show Luv said, "I entered the house with a very straight strategy, with no game plan. My journey on Ace of space 2 was amazing. Mere shoulder mein pehle se joh injury thi that was creating a lot of problems due to which I was losing tasks and it was somewhere disturbing me because when you can win and your health is a big disadvantage in it. And, hence I decided to leave the show because for me winning is more important than losing because of my health.”

Will they make a comeback? Who's game will now go for a toss? Krissann’s absence will definitely make an impact on Salman Zaidi who has fell in love with her during the first week of the show. It would be interesting to see how will he bounce back in the game after his lady love leaving the house. Find out answers to these questions at 6 pm every day only on MTV

