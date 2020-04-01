Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lockdown diaries: Male TV stars like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra 'share the load' with spouses at home

With the nationwide lockdown shutting out domestic help access from homes, many television stars such as Vijayendra Kumeria, Rohitashv Gour, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra are ensuring that the responsibility of household chores does not fall solely on their wives. These actors have been doing everything from chopping onions, washing clothes, sweeping, mopping and more to share the work load of their wives at the home front during the quarantine period.

"Be it cleaning, cooking or washing, we are doing all the household chores together. I am doing this after a long time but yes, when I was a bachelor and staying in Qatar for two years, I used to do the household work. So doing household chores is not a problem at all. Life is living and doing stuff together with your family. My wife and I are doing everything together. Happiness lies in doing things together," Vijayendra told IANS.

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" actor Rohitashv Gour isn't too fond of cooking, but he realised that he has a knack for it.

"I cut and cook vegetables and dal while my wife prepares chapatis and rice simultaneously. Apart from this, I usually stick to watering the plants or dusting the corners and furnitures of our house. As a habit, my wife feeds food to animals which I have taken up as a daily task now," he said.

"It feels good to do household chores as one not only gets to share the load but also stay physically active," he added.

For his co-star Aasif Sheikh, it's not just about the quarantine time. He has always believed that managing a home is not just a woman's job.

"It's our duty to share the load with them and this applies to each man irrespective of his profession. With me and my wife, we work in tandem to ensure all the household chores are done. If she takes up the sweeping and dusting bit, I cook the meals for the day," he said.

"The routine is exchanged between us the next day and my kids also help us out with some of the smaller household chores. We have been also working towards shifting to a new home which has been postponed until the situation gets better. However, the effort that goes into managing the entire household is tremendous. Hence, me and my wife always share responsibilities," he added.

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain also feels the work load should be shared regularly.

"My ma brought me up with this thought...by helping her out in doing household chores during childhood, and I strongly believe in it and share the household work with my wife as well, with or without quarantine," said the "Patiala Babes" actor.

Karanvir doesn't mind picking up the broom and sweeping floors. He feels it's always good to help.

"It's better because it's not possible for the wives to do everything. If you are in the house, you have to share the load. You cannot say that 'I am going for work or I am working'. It's important to spend (time on house work) equally if not more. The only thing that I am doing is helping," he said.

Arjun has taken up the responsibilities of dusting and cooking. "I made Punjabi chole. My wife takes care of everything. We both are cleanliness freaks," he said.

For actor Mrunal Jain, doing the household chores is a new thing.

"I hadn't done that before. When I was small, I used to help my mom, Vidya, sometimes. Now I am helping by doing jhaadu (sweeping). I feel it is like a therapy. I feel closer to family as I am spending my whole time with them. My wife and mom are all-rounders and they are ensuring I become perfect in everything. I am learning to make daal baati from them and also hari mirch ka achar. Morning pooja also I am doing," he said.

On the other hand, actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Happu Singh in "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan", is used to doing household chores himself, right from the time he began pursuing theatre.

"Much before I got married, I used to do all the work - right from cooking to washing my clothes which I continue to do whenever I get time. Due to my work schedules, I was not able to pitch in as much as I used to. I thoroughly enjoy cooking and since I am at home due to nationwide lockdown, I have taken over that task from my wife," he said.

"We also have an alternate schedule of sweeping and cleaning the house. If she does the floor mopping, I manage the laundry for the day. I feel that housework should be a shared responsibility," he added.

While men are helping in the smooth-running of their homes, actress Rishina Kandhari feels that sharing responsibilities helps in "couple bonding".

"I am enjoying the cleaning at home. I am doing it daily. I am a cleanliness freak. My husband is helpful too. My daughter also does her bit in dusting. Couple bonding is over cleaning, cooking and eating too besides a cup of coffee," she shared.

