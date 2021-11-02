Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FLIPKARTVIDEO Ladies Vs Gentlemen: Nia Sharma lashes out at Prince Narula for boasting about his achievements. Watch video

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh hosted reality show Ladies Vs Gentlemen have always managed to capture the attention of the audience for its unique content. The second season of the show ever since its beginning has been grabbing eyeballs for various arguments between celebrities. The show for the unversed shows men and women pitted against each other in a bid to guess India’s opinion. Yet again, the show witnessed another argument between none other than panellists Nia Sharma and Prince Narula. The two were sharing their opinions on the question, "What % of people believe that men boast about their achievements more than women do?"

The recent promo of the show shared by the makers showed the two celebs at loggerheads over their clash of opinions. On one hand where Nia said that men always highlight when they do something, Prince was quick to respond and asked if women are not guilty of doing the same. He tells Nia that she has met the wrong kind of men in her life and further says, "Tum mardon ko jeene nahi dete, jatane ki baat toh alag baat hai." To this Nia shouts back to him and says, "Tum galat soch rahe ho."

Actress-turned-politician Kamya Panjabi, who was also present at the moment claims that even Prince has been repeatedly talking about his victory in various reality shows. Prince has lifted the trophies of various reality shows including-- TV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9.

Prince while defending himself after Kamya's claim says, "Aisa nahi hai ki main mic pakad ke raaste mein chalta hoon, 'Main itne show jeet ke aaya hoon'. Nahi." Nia then asked him, "But have you or have you not flaunted it? You have, right?"

Speaking about the show, the second season which premiered last month on Flipkart Video is hosted by Bollywood's power couple. A few days back, another promo of the show went viral featuring Jasmin Bhasin and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali.

It showed the former taking potshots at Jay's actress-wife Mahhi Vij as she says, "Yeh apni biwi ki frustration iss show pe utaarta hai. Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai."

The actress in a later tweet clarified that it was a bad edit to which Mahi responded, "Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai. Haq hai tera mujhpe Tara ki."