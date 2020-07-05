Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 20: Smriti Irani shares Tulsi's first scene, thanks Ekta Kapoor for role

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is counted amongst one of the longest-running and popular daily soaps of the small screen. The iconic show by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor clocked 20 years on Friday after which she took to her social media to share a heartfelt note about the show that 'changed her life.' And now, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi in the show recalled the good old days. Smriti became a household name with the role she played in the KSBKB and ever since her image of an 'adarsh bahu' still rules the heart of many. As the show turned 20, Smriti took to her Instagram and shared a video of her first shot along with a memory about how the director wasn't happy with her but it was the producer Ekta who believed in her and rest is history.

A nostalgic Smriti wrote, "20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “ can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way. Thank you to the ever changing Mihir from @amarupadhyay_official to dada @ronitboseroy."

Further her post read, "To kids like @karishmaktanna @ihansika @masumimewawalla @mounirooy & all those I have not been able to name. To bahus ranging from @gpradhan @shilpa_saklani_official & sons @meetsumeet18 @hitentejwani , Sandeep Baswana... & many more relationships I lived on screen who are friends for life. To @mandirabedi & @jaya.bhattacharya who were the best on screen villains possibly and absolute sweethearts off screen. Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive.#20yearsofkyunkiisaasbhikabhibahuthi."

Previously, Ekta while sharing a video exclaimed, "20 years to Kyunki... A show that changed my life. Back then it was touted as India’s ‘soft ambassador’, owing to its popularity and reach across the globe. Thank you to the network for giving us a chance at that time. I remember reading about how when the Gujarat earthquake happened, ppl put their TV sets out and watched Kyunki. There hasn’t been a more humbling moment for me. Thank you for all the love that was sent our way. Thank you Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, Monisha, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, and StarPlus!"

