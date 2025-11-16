Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Tulsi and Mihir's growing distance worries fans A new promo of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 shows Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, heartbroken over the growing distance with Mihir, leaving fans worried as their once-strong bond faces new turmoil. Read on to know the details.

Ektaa Kapoor's show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' has continued to entertain audiences ever since its premiere. Returning to television after a 25-year gap, the show is making fresh waves of drama. The makers recently released a new promo featuring a heartbroken Tulsi talking about the increasing distance between her and Mihir to her son Angad.

This left Kyunki 2 fans worried about growing tension between the famous couple, who were once known for their unbreakable bond, finding their relationship in a new turmoil. Read on for more details.

Fans show concern about Tulsi and Mihir's relationship

The caption of the newly released promo read, "Tulsi udaas hai Mihir ke saath badhte inn faaslon se, lekin dil abhi bhi toota nahi hai! Kyunki woh jaanti hai Mihir ka farz dohra hai - woh Pita bhi hai aur Pati bhi! Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, roz raat 10:30 baje sirf #StarPlus aur kabhi bhi #JioHotstar par (sic)." Viewers have expressed their views, calling Mihir's behaviour "horrible character".

One user wrote, "In season 1 when mihir died the whole nation cried n he was brought back from yhe dead, but I think in S2 if he goes away, no one will want him back... horrible character who even after 38 yrs of marriage doesn't believe his wife... n talking about Sanskaar, comparing him to lord ram.. all bogus... the creatives have ruined his character from bad to worst male lead (sic)."

Other fans pointed out the communication gap between the couple. One Instagram user commented, "Tulsi needs to communicate better with Mihir (sic)." One comment read, "Mihir doesn't know how to respect Tulsi (sic)."

Tulsi–Mihir's relationship faces new challenges

According to reports, Mihir had arranged his son Angad's marriage to Mithali. However, on the wedding day, Angad disappears and secretly marries Vrinda at a temple. Tulsi reaches the venue in an attempt to stop the wedding, fearing Angad’s actions will devastate Mihir and further strain her own relationship with him.

About Mihir's misunderstanding

Mihir learns about Angad and Vrinda’s marriage through a news channel and sees Tulsi standing in the background of the footage. This leads him to mistakenly believe Tulsi supported the wedding, unaware that she had actually gone there to prevent it. This misunderstanding is expected to widen the rift between the couple even further. Angad’s sudden decision will also create turmoil within the Virani family.

For the unversed, Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on Star Plus at 10:30 pm, Monday to Friday, and is also available on the JioHotstar platform.

