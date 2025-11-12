This Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress is dating her onscreen brother | Deets Inside Actress Shagun Sharma, who plays Paridhi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has confirmed that she's dating actor Aman Gandhi.

New Delhi:

Love is blossoming on the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. One of it's cast, Shagun Sharma, who plays Tulsi Virani's daughter Pari, has admitted it herself.

She confirmed that she's dating actor Aman Gandhi, who plays Ritir Virani's onscreen brother in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Recently, while speaking with Hotterfly, she confirmed their relationship, saying, "It's not just rumors. It's true."

Shagun Sharma confirms relationship

Shagun Sharma revealed, "We didn't start dating on the show. We were dating before the show. When I got the call for 'Kyunki,' he was already finalised for the show. They confirmed that we would be playing brother and sister. However, we accepted the role professionally." Furthermore, the actress revealed that no one knew about their dating for the first two months.

It's worth noting that Shagun Verma and Aman's dating rumors surfaced when the couple celebrated Valentine's Day together. Aman also mentioned his plans to get married in an interview with ETimes, sparking discussions about his personal life.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's current plot

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pari's character is negative, determined to unite Mihir and Nauyona, while Tulsi is also trying to separate her. Tulsi is seen trying to stop Pari's engagement with Ranvijay.

