Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya welcomes twins, says 'Our hearts are doubly full'

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya welcomes twins on Tuesday

'Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya has given birth to twins. The actress said that her family is now complete with the arrival of a son and a daughter. She shared the good news of the arrival of her children through a video on social media. In the post, she is seen sitting with both of the children in her lap.

For the unversed, the couple got married in the year 2021 Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal in the year 2021 in Mumbai. She announced her pregnancy on September 15 this year. During pregnancy, the actress used to share photos and videos with fans on social media. Now after the birth of the children, several TV celebs have congratulated the couple.

Shraddha has won hearts with the character of Preeta

Shraddha Arya may have worked in many shows, but in the last few years, she has got recognition for the character she played in Kundali Bhagya. Her character of Preeta became very famous among the audience. The actress has ruled the hearts of people as Preeta for about 7 years. However, in the past, she left the show and also shared an emotional post on Instagram. Now she has started a new life. Double happiness has come to her house, about which the actress was excited for a long time.

In a funny anecdote, Shraddha Arya told the media that she came to know about her pregnancy at 6 in the morning. After this, the actress called her husband Rahul. At that time he was busy in a meeting due to which he could not pick up the phone. After some time, when the actress's husband called her back, he became silent for some time after hearing the news of pregnancy. During the pregnancy phase, Shraddha Arya made a lot of changes in her lifestyle, glimpses of which she often showed on social media.

