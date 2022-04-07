Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAVIYARASU_NA KumKum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi finally CONFIRMS quitting Ekta Kapoor's show. Here's what he said!

'KumKum Bhagya' by Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the much-loved and longest-running shows on the small screen. It revolves around the love story of Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhishek) and Sriti Jha (Pragya) and has been going on for over years. The love that the fans shower upon it is quite visible from the fact that the daily soap manages to secure a place in the BARC list of top 5 shows week after week. Well, a few months back, both the leading actors went missing from the show, giving rise to talks about their quitting. And now, the news of the same has finally been confirmed by none other than the actor himself. Yes, that's true! Speaking to TOI in an interview, Shabir revealed that he is finally bidding the show goodbye after seven years and will now be seen as the male lead in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a mature love story set in Vrindavan.

Speaking to the portal about his exit, Shabir said, "Yes, I have taken up a new daily soap. Moving on from my previous show was obviously not easy, as it becomes a habit more than anything else. You miss the people you work with on a daily basis and spend a large chunk of your life with them. In my case, I share a great bond with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. So, parting is never easy but as they say, the show must go on."

also read: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' Releases Today: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

The actor further talked about his apprehensions and said, "Every actor has certain apprehensions. KB was essentially a love story, which ran its course after a point. Now, it is not easy to run a daily soap for so long and the only way forward is to show what comes next in a lead couple’s life. So, it is obvious that their kids will grow up, who will take the story forward. That’s only logical and that’s how a show progresses with the next generation taking over. It also infuses newness into the story. I have been in the industry for long enough to understand that progression is important."

Image Source : FILE Abhi and Pragya aka Shabir and Sriti

Well, it certainly is bad news for all the 'KumKum Bhagya' and 'AbhGya' fans out there!

For those unversed, the last time Abhi and Pragya were seen together was before the accident sequence after which the two of them slip into a coma. Speaking about the show, the current track revolves around the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) and Rhea's (Pooja Banerjee). It started to air in the year 2014 and both Shabir and Sriti have been part of the same since the beginning.

Coming to Shabir's new show, it shows Shabir playing the role of Mohan opposite Neeharika Roy, who will play Radha. The promo shows Mohan as a happy man, whose melody on the flute can make hearts flutter.