Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' Releases Today: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' is all set to hit the OTT screens of Netflix and Jio Cinemas today (April 7). The much-awaited project co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur has left everyone excited soon after its trailer release. Also, the hyped up promotions have also grabbed the eyeballs of many. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film highlights the importance of education. The story revolves around Junior Bachchan who is playing the role of a rustic politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who later decides to clear his 10th exams. Yami essays jailor Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat as Chief Minister Bimla Devi. If you are planning to watch Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi,' know where to watch it, the release date, how to download it in HD, movie review and other details here.

What is Dasvi Movie Release Date?

April 7, 2022

Where to book Dasvi movie tickets?

You cannot book Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM since the film has not released in theatres. It is available on the OTT platform Netflix after taking the subscription.

Who is the Director of Dasvi?

Tushar Jalota

Who are the producers of Dasvi movie?

Dasvi producers are Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, Shobhana Yadav and Jio Studios

Who are the writers of Dasvi movie 2022?

Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, Sandeep Leyzell, Ram Bajpai are the writers.

What is the star cast of Dasvi movie?

Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary

Yami Gautam as jailor Jyoti Deswal

Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi

Arun Kushwaha

Shivankit Singh Parihar

Sumit Shekhar Rai

What is the running time of Dasvi?

2 hours The runtime of Dasvi is close to 130 minutes

Who are the Music Directors Dasvi movie?

Dasvi soundtrack has been earning much applause from the audience. The soothing songs have already topped everyone's playlists. The music of the film is composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

What is the cost of Dasvi movie?

The makers have not given any official statement about the budget of Dasvi.

How can I see Dasvi Movie Trailer?

You can watch Dasvi movie trailer on the official YouTube channel of Netflix India.

Where to download Dasvi movie online?

You can download Dasvi movie from the paid subscriptions of Netflix. It is available to watch on the OTT platform in HD. You can download the film and watch it offline whenever you want.

Where can I watch the Dasvi full movie?

You can purchase a subscription to Netflix to watch Dasvi movie after April 7.

Where can I check the review of Dasvi movie online?

