Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee welcomes baby girl, husband Sandeep reveals 'Haven't decided name yet'

Pooja Banerjee is known for essaying the roles of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their first child on Saturday morning. The couple is on cloud nine as they are blessed with a baby girl. Sandeep who is an athlete by profession expressed his excitement and happiness on entering this new phase of his life. While talking to Times Of India, he shared, "It is such a beautiful feeling. Both of us had wished for a daughter and our wish has finally come true. This is an exciting new responsibility, and we are raring to go."

He also talked shared how they have been preparing for baby care and revealed that they haven't decided the name for their baby girl yet. "We were well-prepared to embrace parenthood. Pooja and I have been looking forward to beginning our journey as parents. We had been reading up about baby care. Some of our family members have also given us notes about the dos and don’ts. We have turned our home into a baby-friendly space. We haven't decided on a name yet, and finalizing that will be another exciting process. Plus, I will be on paternity leave for the next 15 days, to completely look after Pooja and the baby," Sandeep added.

Pooja had always wished for a daughter. Previously during an interaction, the actress had said, "Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes."

Last month, the actress had quit Kumkum Bhagya as she was in the last month of her pregnancy.

For the unversed, Pooja Banerjee is known for essaying the roles of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Pooja and Sandeep Sejwal tied the knot in 2017. They had also participated in Nach Baliye in 2019.