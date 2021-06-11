Image Source : PR FETCHED Khatron Ke Khiladi: Prateik Chaudhary’s love for adventure makes him a perfect fit for the reality show

Actor Prateik Chaudhary has always been interested in exploring reality shows. And the one that has been on his mind for quite some time is Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I love the concept of Khatron Ke Khiladi, it’s really very interesting. As a person, I love adventures, so why not do something that would allow me to try new things? Khatron Ke Khiladi is definitely on my wish list for future,” he said.

The actor revealed that he is totally fit for the show as he is not scared of heights, creepy crawlies or animals and is also a good swimmer. But there is one phobia that he wants to face and get over it.

"Since childhood, I have a phobia for packed spaces as it makes me feel like I am stuck and not able to breathe properly. I get panicked when I face such situations in life. This show is all about overcoming your fears, so I guess it will help me get over mine as well. I am young and kicking, this is the time for me to take risks,” adds the actor, who has been a part of the web series Becharey and TV shows Paramavtar Shri Krishna and Arjun.



Prateik showers praises on the host of the show, popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty. “I guess he's the perfect host. Look at the way he has been driving the show season after season with his unique style. Seems he is fun to work with and is someone who motivates the contestants to do better. Much like the concept of the show is honest, daring and has a strong personality. Getting an opportunity to work with him will be a dream,” he says.