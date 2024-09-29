Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Karan Veer Mehra lifts the trophy, will he join Bigg Boss 18 next?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: The winner of the 14th edition of the popular stunt reality show is out and it is .The top three finalists of KKK14 were Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff and Karan Veer Mehra. Gashmeer ended up on the third spot. In this season, contestants like Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shaleen Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Ashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma and Sumona Chakraborty were seen doing a lot of stunts and tasks. Several reports regarding Karan Veer participating in Salman Khan-hosted show, bigg Boss 18, have been doing rounds recently.

Top 5 finalists this season

About 12 contestants participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shot in Romania, out of which now the top 5 will fight the last battle. The five finalists were:

Abhishek Kumar Krishna Shroff Shaleena Bhanot Karan Veer Mehra Gashmeer Mahajani

Previous episode before Grand Finale

Karan, Abhishek, Gashmeer, Shalin and Krishna were the top five finalists. In Saturday's episode of the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, we saw a race for the top 3. First of all, there was a helicopter stunt between Karan Veer and Gashmeer. Karan won the stunt and surprised everyone with his performance. Later, Shalin, Krishna and Abhishek did a water stunt and we saw Shalin winning. There was a lot of craze about Karan Veer among the people on social media. Moreover, some reports have also claimed that the TV actor has bagged the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' trophy. However, till the last episode, the actor had only qualified for the last stunt.