Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi is having ‘sleepless nights’ before facing Rohit Shetty’s fear factor

Ruhi Chaturvedi, known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, is preparing to take on the challenge of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress is eagerly getting ready to travel to South Africa, where she will showcase her courage through daring stunts on the adventure-packed show. Expressing her enthusiasm in a recent interview, Ruhi discussed her upcoming participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, highlighting the anticipation surrounding her thrilling journey.

Speaking to India Today, the actress said, "It was like my whole manifestation had come true. I have been manifesting KKK for the longest time. Even when everything got locked, it actually took time to sink in. I had sleepless nights and I was so excited. I was like 'finally it is happening'. I just felt too blessed."

She added, "I am really scared of reptiles, snakes and lizards. I am sh*t scared. I don't know how I am going to do it. I just hope main unko dekhke, unke beech mein letke behosh na ho jau. But I think this is what the show is all about. If you conquer your fear, then you come out as a Khiladi. And that's what I am going to do."

Meanwhile, on the show, celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform a series of daring acts under the supervision of a host in order to win the sought-after title. It will begin filming in South Africa at the end of May.

Apart from Ruhi Chaturvedi, the other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Daisy Shah, Rohit Bose Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Dino James and Aishwarya Sharma. The show will reportedly premiere in July on Colors.

