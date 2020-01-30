Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestants: Karan Patel To Karishma Tanna, these celebs are part of Rohit Shetty's show

The popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is back with another 'dhamakedaar' season. Hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show is all set to roll down our TV screens from next month. Every season, the show raises the 'darr' quotient with a lot of dangerous stunts that are performed with various celebrity contestants participating in the show. This year too, the fans will see some popular faces taking the challenge of fighting their fears. A promo of the show has already been shared by the makers where many celebrities dressed in school uniforms are seen chilling together later which they are given a glimpse of Darr Ki University by the host.

The show was shot in August 2019 in Bulgaria and will air from February 22 this year, on Colors. This is the sixth time Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. Previously stars like, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor have hosted a few seasons of the reality show which is an adaptation of the American television show Fear Factor. Want to know who all are participating in the show this season?

Rohit Shetty

Check out the complete contestant list of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 here:

1. Karishma Tanna

2. Karan Patel

3. Shivin Narang

4. Rani Chatterjee

5. Adaa Khan

6. Balraj Sayal

7. RJ Malishka

8. Amruta Khanvilkar

9. Tejasswi Prakash

10. Dharmesh Yelande

Meanwhile, check out the promo of the show here:

Talking about the previous season of the show, choreographer-actor Punit Pathak was announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The show broke all records of popularity on the TRP charts week after week and it was said that comedian Bharti Singh was the reason. It is being said that this season too the makers have shot with her in order to keep up the spice.

We hope the show turns out to be a super hit!

