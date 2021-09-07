Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV KBC 13: Farah Khan corrects Amitabh Bachchan over 'Veg-Briyani', latter says 'gaadi mangwao mujhe jaana hai'

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 will host Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan. The duo will be the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode. In a new teaser of the show, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Deepika eats in every three minutes but never offers him anything. Adding to his statement, Deepika said that the veteran actor eats all her food. Farah hoped in the conversation and said that maybe this is the reason why Deepika agreed to work.with her as the latter loves the biryani made by the filmmaker.

"Harr teen minute pe inka aadmi aata hai, donge mein… and yeh bas khaana shuru kareti thi. Kabhi itna nai hua ki Amit ji aap kuch lenge? Bilkul nai (Every third minute, her guy would come in, bringing a dish. It never occurred to her to offer me some food too. Never)," Big B said. Deepika then said that Amitabh ate all food. Reacting to this, the host said, warned her that lying on KBC is strictly prohibited. ​The two worked together on Shoojit Sircar's Piku.

Switching to Briyani, Amitabh asked Farah why she never feeds him the biryani. Replying to this, she said "Sir dekho aap vegetarian ho aur humare ghar mein vegetarian biryani jaisi koi cheez banti hi nahi hai (Sir look, you are a vegetarian and at our place we do not serve any such thing as a veg biryani)," she said. Puzzled by this, Amitabh asked her if she thinks there is no such thing as a vegetarian biryani. Farah explained that he is a vegetarian and there is nothing called “veg biryani,” and their sweet banter continued. "Sir usko vegetable pulav kehte hai, biryani nahi," Farah replied.

"Ae gaadi mangwao mujhe jaana hai yahan se," offended Amitabh hilariously told his crew. Take a look:

Meanwhile, during the episode, Deepika, Farah and Amitabh Bachchan will also celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.