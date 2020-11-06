KBC 12: Nazia Nasim becomes first crorepati of the season, Amitabh Bachchan's reaction is priceless

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYENTERTAINMENT Nazia Nasim becomes first crorepati of KBC 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan

The quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has finally got its first crorepati- Nazia Nasim. Sitting on the hot seat across host Amitabh Bachchan, Nazia managed to impress everyone with her intelligence. The channel shared a promo revealed that the episode will air on 11th November when KBC12 will get its first crorepati. The promo shows Delhi-based communications manager in Royal Enfield Nazia Nasim correctly answering the Rs 1 crore question and then attempting the last Rs 7 crore question. Will she win Rs 7 crore as well is still a mystery.

In the promo, host Amitabh Bachchan is seen saying, "What an incredible game you have played." It also shows Nazia's parents expressing happiness and Nazia shedding tears of joy as Big B scream "Ek Crore" in celebration. Check out the video-

On a realted note, Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with KBC for two decades. Recently, the show was in the healdines after an FIR was lodged against host Big B and the makers of this popular show for hurting 'Hindu sentiments' in Lucknow. The problem arose following a question that Bachchan asked in the Karamveer episode, related to Manusmirti. Social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni were guests on the episode.

The question for Rs 6,40,000 and was "On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options given were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti. The answer was Manusmriti.

Explaining the answer, Amitabh Bachchan said in Hindi that in 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it to prove a point against caste system. However, it did not go well with the social media users and they started trolling #BoycottKBC right after the clip of the show went viral on the Internet.

Hindu activists have accused the showmakers of running the 'leftist propaganda', while others blamed it for 'hurting Hindu sentiments'.

