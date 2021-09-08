Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAVITAKAUSHIK Kavita Kaushik requests Sidharth Shukla's fans to take care of themselves: Please be strong

As a fan of Sidharth Shukla reportedly slipped into a coma after she heard about the actor's demise, Kavita Kaushik requested everyone to take care of their health in trying times. "Saw images of a fan in a coma in an icu, Please take care of yourselves all Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans, I sincerely request you to think of your parents and families too! Sidharth would never be happy with this, to pay him respect pls be strong and try to lift each other up now," she tweeted.

Sidharth died of a heart attack on September 2. He was 40. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. The reason for his death was a heart attack.

Mourning his death, Kavita had tweeted, "Such a Happy young man and a complete Hero gone, you made the Era end Sidharth , you are going to make Millions of us cry for a long time ! Not fair."

His untimely demise has shocked everyone. Many people, especially Sidharth's fans are in denial that the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner is no more. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill.

The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.