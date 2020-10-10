Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIIDHOLAKIA/FILEIMAGE Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika aka Urvashii Dholakia opens up about her fight with COVID-19

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia, popular for playing the role of Komolika Basu in the original Kasauti Zindagii Kay on Saturday revealed that she had contracted coronavirus a few days ago but has now recovered. In a statement, posted on her official Instagram page, the 41-year-old actor said past few days have been a "roller coaster ride" for her.

"Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it.

"Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE," Dholakia wrote.

Dholakia said it was a "tough period" but she has managed to sail through it. "I am now thriving the positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God," she said.

On the work front, Dholakia was last seen in dance reality show "Nach Baliye 9" as a contestant.

On Friday, Mumbai city reported 2,287 new cases of COVID-19, which took its overall tally to 2,25,048. The death toll increased to 9,340 with 47 new fatalities.

