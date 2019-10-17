Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover bids goodbye, team throws farewell party

The reboot version of 2000 Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been doing really well on the small screen. Ever since the beginning of the show, the fans were excited to know the new star-cast of the show. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan did justice to the roles played by the original characters. But the discussions around the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj was much-talked-about. The actor's salt and pepper look for the show grabbed eyeballs and soon everyone was in love with the way the actor looked. But now fans will miss seeing him on the screen as he has bid adieu to the show.

The character's track in the show has ended and so Karan has bid good-bye to it. The cast gave a farewell party to him and in attendance were Parth, Erica, Shubhuvi Choskey, Samrat Anand and Pooja Bannerjee amongst others. He shared a picture from the party on his Instagram handle and thanked everyone. Karan writes along side, "Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya’ll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa."

Here is how people on the social media are reacting to his exit from the show:

It was short but an incredible journey!i absolutely loved how u played bajaj!From starting to end you gave it ur best!I wish we could see more of your electrifying chemistry with Erica but never mind You will be missed Karan ! #KaranSinghGrover #KasautiiZindgiiKay @Iamksgofficial — 𝖅𝖆𝖗𝖆_𝕰𝖏𝖋𝖎𝖆𝖓 (@ZarazSheikh) October 17, 2019

#karansinghgrover I'm glad tht u r out of this crap finally. U deserve to have ur own show .looking forward to see u in a new show with fresh concept ,so tht we ll get to see u more — soumi chatterjee (@gogo_ki_maushi) October 17, 2019

You were fab as #MrBajaj .. I m happy with your decision.. 🤗

But come back soon.. 😭😭

All the best for future projects..❤#KaranSinghGrover https://t.co/Qo0p0P2StX — Zaalima_5 (@Zaalima12) October 17, 2019

Well I supported Anurag as character. And AnuPre as couple and not PreRish. #AnuragBasu #AnuPre #KasautiiZindagiiKay — Archana Jha💜 (@IArchanaJha) October 17, 2019

As per a TOI report, the actor was not happy with his role and talked about the same to the producer Ekta after which the announcement of his exit has been made. Meanwhile, the show witnessed the entry of a new Komolika in the form of Aamna Sharif.

