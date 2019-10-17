Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover bids goodbye, team throws farewell party

Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
Karan Singh Grover's track as Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 comes to an end. The actor shared a thank you picture on Instagram from his farewell party attended by Erica Fernandes and others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 10:48 IST
The reboot version of 2000 Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been doing really well on the small screen. Ever since the beginning of the show, the fans were excited to know the new star-cast of the show. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan did justice to the roles played by the original characters. But the discussions around the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj was much-talked-about. The actor's salt and pepper look for the show grabbed eyeballs and soon everyone was in love with the way the actor looked. But now fans will miss seeing him on the screen as he has bid adieu to the show.

The character's track in the show has ended and so Karan has bid good-bye to it. The cast gave a farewell party to him and in attendance were Parth, Erica, Shubhuvi Choskey, Samrat Anand and Pooja Bannerjee amongst others. He shared a picture from the party on his Instagram handle and thanked everyone. Karan writes along side, "Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya’ll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa."

Here is how people on the social media are reacting to his exit from the show:

As per a TOI report, the actor was not happy with his role and talked about the same to the producer Ekta after which the announcement of his exit has been made. Meanwhile, the show witnessed the entry of a new Komolika in the form of Aamna Sharif.

