Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Anurag aka Parth Samthaan shoots for first promo. See photos

Light, camera, action.. From the past three months, the actors were terribly missing these three words due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. However, thanks to Unlock Phase 1, the shooting of various Television daily soaps began once again. Sailing in the same boat, the makers of the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 started shooting for the show keeping all the necessary precautions in mind. A few days back, certain photos of the lead actor Parth Samthaan who is seen playing the role of Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's show went viral on social media, leaving fans all excited. Ever since the viewers have been wanting to know what's coming up next for them! Well, here's an update! The actor is shooting for the first promo of the show which will soon drop on your Television screens.

We got our hands on certain photos of the show and it seems that the fans will soon be going to experience some twists and turns in the events. Going by the stills, it shows Anurag bumping into a little girl at a coffee shop, who might be Prerna's (played by Erica Fernandes) daughter. The actor further offers the girl his blazer to keep her warm in the cold. What catches our attention is the red dupatta in her hand as she indulged in a conversation, giving hints of how Prerna might be around.

Have a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, actor Karan Singh Grover will not be seen playing Mr. Bajaj in the show anymore. If reports are to be believed, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel will replace him as Rishabh Bajaj in the show.

