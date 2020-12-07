Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor bids goodbye to hills of Himachal as hubby Saif Ali Khan wraps up 'Bhoot Police' shoot

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor ho had been enjoying a long vacation in the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday headed back to Mumbai after bidding adieu to Palampur. The mom-to-be, took to Instagram to share a glowing picture of herself with a scenic view of the mountain ranges. She accompanied Saif to Himachal Pradesh, who was shooting for his forthcoming film "Bhoot Police" across various locations in the hill town. Kareena is seen with her signature bun hair-do with a checkered jacket and black shades.

"Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I'm coming home," Kareena shared on her verified Instagram account. The 40-year-old actor's best friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who was also a part of the vacation commented on the post and said, "The hills will miss u."

Have a look at the post here:

Shoot for the film's first schedule wrapped up on December 5. The makers are all set to begin shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai from December 15.

The 'Jab We Met,' actor was vacationing in Dharamshala and Palampur since Diwali and had had since been posting pictures from the trip. She is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.