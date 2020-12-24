Karanvir Bohra slams trollers accusing him of wanting baby boy; actor says 'We were praying for healthy baby'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANVIR BOHRA Karanvir Bohra

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu have recently become parents to a baby girl. The duo is proud parents to twin baby girls namely-- Bella and Vienna. Ever since KV and Teejay have welcomed their 3rd baby girl into the world, they have been treating their fans and friends with some adorable and cute pictures and videos, cradling his newborn daughter in his arms. But in a recent post on Thursday, Karanvir slammed the trolls who accused him of wanting to have a boy.

Sharing a picture with his twin daughters, The popular TV actor wrote that they were never trying for a boy or a girl all they wanted was a healthy baby. "My friend #rashiagrawal sent me such a beautiful message, I had to post it. There were a lot of comments on my page saying that we were trying for a boy, so let put those rumors to rest. We were neither trying for a boy or a girl, we were praying for a healthy baby."

He further added, "And inspite of coming from a conservative Marwari background and also being a boy myself, I never made a preference of gender. Even if we had a boy, he would have got the same love and excitement that @twinbabydiaries and this lil angel have got. I love my daughters with all my heart and that's all there is to it."

Earlier announcing the arrival of their 3rd baby girl, Bohra wrote, “You can't even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can't believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you, God, for all these angels you have sent! I'll take the best care of them because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. .p.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels... My #alpha #chi & #omega.”

The announcement video also featured his girls -Bella and Vienna, welcoming their baby sister.

On the work front, Karanvir has been a part of shows like-- Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. Not only this, but he has even featured in films like Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.