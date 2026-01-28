Karan Wahi-Jennifer Winget shows: From Dill Mill Gaye to Raisinghani vs Raisinghani Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have shared screen space twice—first in Dill Mill Gaye and later in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Here’s a complete look at their on-screen history.

TV actor Karan Wahi (39), who was last seen in R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi, might soon make a comeback on OTT. On the other hand, fans still seem to be waiting for the next season of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, the show that also features Jennifer Winget in the lead role.

But do you know that the two have worked together on two projects? Yes! Not just once, Karan has played Jennifer's on-screen love interest in not one but two projects.

How Dill Mill Gaye brought Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget together

Jennifer Winget joined Star One's superhit show Dill Mill Gaye as Dr Riddhima Gupta, the third actress to play the lead role after Shilpa Anand and Sukirti Kandpal. This is when she also met her ex-husband and TV actor Karan Singh Grover for the first time. However, when Jenny joined the daily soap, Karan's role was cut short on the show. This is when Karan Wahi was introduced on the show as the new intern, Dr Siddhant Modi.

While fans were already hooked on the on-screen chemistry of Grover and Winget, Wahi somehow made his place on the show. However, while people were convinced by this jodi, the makers brought back Karan Singh Grover as Dr Armaan, and Winget and Wahi's couple track had to end on the show.

Dill Mill Gaye ran from 2007 to 2010, and Jennifer and Karan Wahi joined the show in 2009. It is significant to note that two years after the show ended, Jennifer and Karan got married. However, their wedding did not last, and they were officially divorced in 2014. While after the separation, Karan Singh Grover married Bipasha Basu in 2016, Jennifer chose to remain single.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani marked their reunion after 15 years

After almost 15 years of their first collaboration, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget came together for the second time for the SonyLIV show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The 2024 show saw a fair amount of appreciation and success.

After earning praise for Beyhadh, Code M and Bepannaah, Jennifer Winget will be seen next in a Netflix series featuring Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Karan Wahi is reportedly collaborating with Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover's Qubool Hai co-actress, for a show titled Seven And A Half Dates.

