Karan Wahi breaks silence on wedding rumours with Dil Mill Gaye co-star Jennifer Winget: 'Free ki…'

Karan Wahi has finally reacted to his wedding buzz with Jennifer Winget. Taking to his Instagram, the actor posted two stories, dismissing the rumours.

In his first Instagram story, Karan wrote, "Free ki PR ke liye bahot bahot shukriya (Thank you for the free publicity).” In the second story, the actor posted a still from 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. The two played great friends in the film. The quote in the caption read, “Some bonds are greater than love”, probably hinting at his close bond with Jennifer. He posted the same with a red heart and evil eyes emoji. Jennifer is yet to react to the rumours.

For the unversed, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget worked together in two daily soaps - Dil Mill Gaye and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

